The Government of Ghana has reiterated its commitment to fully implementing the new action plan against the eradication of child labour in the country.

The new action plan dubbed the Ghana Accelerated Action Plan Against Child Labour, is expected to run from 2023 to 2027. At the end of this period, it will have addressed all child labour issues and sanitized the space.

Ghana, which joined the rest of the world in marking the World Day Against Child Labor, has pledged its commitment to eradicating child labour.

According to statistics from experts, globally, over 160 million children are involved in child labour. Child labour remains one of the most pressing issues, depriving children of their fundamental rights, hindering their access to education, health, and other opportunities for a better future.

Millions of children worldwide are engaged in hazardous labour, forced into exploitative work conditions, and robbed of their innocence. The government has vowed to eradicate this from our country.

At an event held in Ntowkrom in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region to commemorate this year’s World Day Against Child Labour, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, indicated that it is time for stakeholders to work hand-in-hand to ensure that every child is given the chance to pursue their dreams and achieve their full potential.

The Accelerated Action Plan against Child Labour will see to respect the constitutional right and responsibilities of Children in Ghana, two respect the best interest of a Child in Ghana and recognize their voice, three realize the need to accelerate steps towards achieving relevant sustainable development goals, especially SDG 8.7 and lastly recognize the leadership of the state and partnership with stakeholders such as trade unions, employers, CSO’s for a coordinated and harmonized standardized effective interventions to tackle child labour.

The Country Director for Engage Now Africa, a non-profit organization, Afasi Kwabla, enumerated the hardships that several children who are trapped in child labour across the world are going through and called for a concerted effort to help address the issues.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour was celebrated under the theme: “Intensify Action Against Child Labour, Do it Fast, Do it Now.”

The Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Pensions, Bright Wereko-Brobby, who indicated that child labour affects many aspects of critical development, said their action plan will help curb the challenges.