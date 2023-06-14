The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukari, is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident while campaigning for the upcoming June 27 by-election.

The incident occurred in Assin Bereku, located in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

On Monday, June 11, a speeding vehicle collided with the motorcycle that Chairman Bukari was riding, resulting in severe injuries.

Due to the critical condition, he has been airlifted from St. Francis Xavier Hospital to Accra for further medical treatment.

Stephen Asamoah, the NPP constituency secretary for Assin North, expressed concerns about possible foul play in the accident.

According to Asamoah, Chairman Bukari was en route to campaign in Assin Akomfede when the incident took place. He explained that while riding his bike, he was struck by a black salon car, and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving him unattended.

The party officials suspect that the accident may have been a deliberate act targeting the Bono East Regional chairman, who has been actively engaged in campaigning for several weeks.

“Our brother, the Bono East Regional chairman has been with us for several weeks campaigning. But you know the way the towns are scattered you need a motorbike to move. He decided to go to Assin Akomfede to campaign but unfortunately, some men in a black salon car hit and left him unattended,” he stated.