A member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Paul Twum Barimah has affirmed that some Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the Mahama-led government largely contributed to the current economic crisis in the country.

The World Bank Country Director to Ghana, Pierre Frank Laporte in an interview last week said the deficiencies in the energy sector characterized by the power purchase agreements signed under the Mahama administration were the major problems in the energy sector driving Ghana’s debts up.

Addressing the media in Parliament, the Dormaa East lawmaker said the World Bank Country Director was factual in his submission.

“What the World Bank country director said is something that is factual. It is obvious that the PPAs we signed are part of our problem. As we speak, between 2017 and 2020, we have paid over GH¢12 billion and do you know what that amount could have done for us?”

“I think we should commend the World Bank director for saying what he said,” the legislator added.