The Bortianor Traditional Council has petitioned Parliament to investigate the matter where five individuals suspected to be landguards were shot and killed by police at Akwasa Hill in Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality.

The Council is calling on MPs to as a matter of urgency look into the matter.

The suspects were shot dead after they engaged in a shoot-out with the police on Thursday, June 8, 2023, after allegedly attacking workers of an estate development company.

The Police officers who had laid ambush fired at them. Four other suspects sustained injuries.

Nii Kojo Mansah, Mankralo of Bortianor said, the incident has sparked widespread criticism among traditional authorities in Bortianor following the killing of the five persons by the police.

“We need to know exactly what happened to those individuals who were shot by the police. The entire community is asking questions. That is why we decided to petition Parliament to investigate the matter,” Nii Kojo Mensah, a member of the Bortianor Traditional Council.

The police have stated that the suspects had been causing fear and distress among the residents and homeowners in Bortianor and nearby communities.

Some residents have contested these claims, asserting that some of the individuals killed were not landguards but ordinary residents.

Meanwhile, Parliament has already put processes in place to probe the killings.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has assigned the Defence and Interior Committee to conduct an investigation into the killing of five individuals at Bortianor.

In addition, he called upon the leadership of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs to collaborate with the Defence and Interior Committee to assist with the inquiry.

The decision to launch an investigation comes in response to a request made by Sylvester Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the area, and other lawmakers, who demanded that Parliament form an inquiry into the incident.