Three minors have lost their lives, and several others have been hospitalized after a vehicle they were traveling in caught fire at Huu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred while the students were returning from school on Tuesday, June 13.

The charred remains of three pupils were discovered in a Sprinter bus that was intended to transport the children from Huu to the neighboring community of Edwenase.

The students were initially traveling in another bus, which experienced a mechanical issue. As a result, they were transferred to the Sprinter bus, which unfortunately contained flammable items such as diesel and petrol stored in gallons.

The vehicle suddenly caught fire, although bystanders were able to rescue four of the pupils. The remaining three children were trapped and unable to escape the flames.

The deceased victims have been identified as two-year-old Isabella Danso, six-year-old Maame Mary, and five-year-old Justina Obeng.

According to Daniel Agyenim Boateng, the Assembly Member for the Huu Electoral area, the incident took place around 5 pm.

“Around 5 pm, there was a passenger car from Obuasi toward Huu and there is a school in the area and so some children from the school’s bus developed a fault and so the passenger car was made to continue with the students to their destination and so when they sat in the car, it soon caught fire and killed the three and got others injured who are also receiving treatment at the St. Peters Hospital.”

He also mentioned that a woman who attempted to assist the children suffered severe burns and is presently in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the charred bodies have been deposited at the St. Peters Hospital morgue at Jacobu.

Police have, however, arrested and detained the driver and owner of the vehicle to assist in investigations.