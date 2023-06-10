The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has responded to critics following the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was arrested by the OSP last month to answer questions about suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the activities and expenditure of the dissolved IMCIM.

The OSP has come under heavy criticism in the aftermath of the arrest.

But defending the arrest, the Special Prosecutor in an interview on Newsfile on Joy FM, explained that he was doing his job, despite respecting the credentials of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

“I respect the credentials of the Professor, and I doff my hat to him. You know me very personally, I am an academician as well, and so I respect such people on all scores. I mean the CV is unbelievable, I respect that, and I applaud him for that, but I have a charge to keep. The charge I have to keep is to the Republic of Ghana and to the public. I have been put in this office to investigate corruption and corruption-related offences, to recover assets for the country,” Kissi Agyebeng.

Addressing why his office refused to grant Prof. Frimpong Boateng a self-recognizance bail, he explained that his outfit would lose the fight against corruption if they adopted a mindset of seeing some persons as saints.

“Any member of the public has the luxury to consecrate saints, but in consecrating your saint and heroes, mind you, I am your conscience. I’m the spirit of the nation and the office stands for that. In the estimation of the office, there are no saints, there are no heroes. Now if I approach this job of fighting corruption, that there are some persons in society who have attained the status of sainthood, we will lose the fight against corruption. You have your saint, I don’t have a saint. In your estimation, the man is a saint, but from my angle, I treat no one as a saint,” the Special Prosecutor stressed.

He cautioned that they are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against corruption and corruption-related cases.

“It’s very far-reaching, it has engulfed as a nation. And so we are leaving no stone unturned. Our gloves are off, and we are coming for everyone who we think should be dragged before us. Several persons have appeared before us already and many more persons are going to appear before us. We are fighting this, and we will see it to the end,” he warned.