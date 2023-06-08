President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that improving the welfare and rehabilitation of prison inmates is a high priority for his government and the Ghana Prison Service.

He said that the government and the Prison Service had put in place a number of measures to improve the conditions of prisoners, including improving healthcare, food security, education, and vocational training.

“The key stakeholders of the Prison Service are the inmates and in line with the mandate to ensure welfare, rehabilitation and reformation, this government and prison authority have put in place pragmatic interventions in healthcare, food security, education and service training to improve progressively their conditions,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the graduation ceremony of intake 31 of the Prison Service, which consisted of 450 new prison officers, in Accra on Thursday.

He also said that the government was committed to improving the welfare of prison officers and urged the new officers to treat prisoners with respect as they discharged their duties.

“The Ghana Prison Service plays a vital role in the criminal justice system and security architecture of the country. As such, as prison officers, you will be called upon to serve in prison establishments all over the country. You must ensure utmost respect for the laws of the land and the lives of prisoners who are committed to your care,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo again asked the officers to be practical, innovative and ensure that they rose to the occasion when duty called.