Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has been crowned as the outstanding public service Chief Executive Officer of 2022.

He was awarded for his contribution for the digital information technology sector.

A citation given to him at the 13th Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit 2023 reads, “This award is given in recognition of your sterling leadership and innovation within a public-private partnership framework in the provision of a robust, ultra-modern and reliable National Identification System comprising the Ghana Card, a de-duplicated National Identity Register and a secure, biometric Verification System that meets the highest international standards, which enables public and private sector businesses minimize the risk of financial losses arising from identity theft and financial fraud and also fosters economic, social and political inclusion”.