The indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of our illustrious son, R.S. Blay, will forever be etched in the annals of Ghana’s modern history.

His contributions and commitment to the nationalist struggle have played an integral role in propelling our beloved nation toward the precipice of independence and eventual freedom.

As a member of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society (ARPS) and the West African Students Union (WASU) in London, he selflessly combined his studies with the tireless agitation for the liberation of our cherished Gold Coast.

From the moment R.S. Blay set foot in Ghana after completing his studies in the United Kingdom in 1926, he fearlessly took up the mantle of the nationalist movement.

As a man of immense vision, he embodied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Gold Coast, becoming an iconic pillar and a landmark in our national history. Alongside his esteemed colleagues, such as George Alfred Grant and Dr. J.B. Danquah, he spearheaded the fight for our independence in the 1940s.

R.S. Blay, a true patriot, dedicated his life to laying a solid foundation for our beloved country. Among his numerous contributions, he served as a founding member and the first Vice President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC). He also held the esteemed position of Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, ensuring that justice and fairness prevailed in our nation. As the first President of the Ghana Bar Association, he championed the cause of legal practitioners, upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

In addition to his legal and political endeavours, R.S. Blay’s commitment extended to various domains crucial to our nation’s development. He served as the Speaker of the 1969 Constituent Assembly, contributing to the formation of our constitution. Moreover, he was a member of the first Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana, playing a significant role in shaping our financial sector. His service in the Legislative Council of the Gold Coast and as a Member of Parliament further exemplified his dedication to representing the voices of the people.

R.S. Blay’s profound wisdom and sense of sacrifice permeated his family, instilling in them the essence of community and national service. Their exemplary dedication, patriotism, and loyalty to our country stand as a testament to his teachings.

The indomitable spirit of R.S. Blay continues to thrive, evident in the remarkable contributions of his descendants to national, African, and global development. This enduring commitment to progress runs deep within the veins of his lineage, forging a legacy that remains steadfast.

Dr. Mary Chinery-Hesse, a daughter of R.S. Blay, stands tall as a trailblazer. As the first African woman to serve as Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and has left an indelible mark. Prior to this, she graced the United Nations as the Resident Coordinator of the UN System and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, among other prestigious positions. Currently, she adorns the position of Chancellor of the esteemed University of Ghana, and her wisdom is sought on the African Union PANEL OF THE WISE.

Following in the footsteps of the venerable Rt. Hon. Justice R.S. Blay is H.E. Dr. (Mrs.) Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, a Ghanaian-United Kingdom trained medical doctor who has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare delivery in both countries. With her invaluable expertise, she serves as the Presidential Advisor on HIV/AIDS and has previously served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

Among the grandchildren of R.S. Blay, Mr. Herman Chinery-Hesse shines as a beacon of technological prowess. Revered as Africa’s own Bill Gates, he excels as a Software Engineer and holds the esteemed position of Chairman and co-founder of SOFTtribe Limited, one of Africa’s premier software hubs.

Another great patriot is, Hon. Freddie Blay, who has carved a prominent niche in Ghanaian politics. As a former Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle Constituency and First Deputy Speaker during his tenure, he remains a paragon of legal expertise. He served as the National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2014 to 2016 and then National Chairman of the NPP from 2016 to 2022. Under his leadership, the NPP won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2020. Presently, he serves as the esteemed board chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Madam Ama Afo Blay, an esteemed educationist, has made significant contributions in service to the nation. With an illustrious career, she has held prestigious positions such as the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Eastern Regional Director of GES.

Making tremendous strides in Ghana’s political landscape is Augustine Blay (PhD), another descendant of R.S. Blay, and stands at the forefront. Since 2017, he has admirably served as the Executive Secretary to the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. With over 20 years of experience in technology, specializing in digital transformation, data sciences, and artificial intelligence, Augustine heads the digitization initiatives of his boss, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Notably, he played a pivotal role in deploying technology solutions that underpinned the 2012 and 2016 election monitoring and collation program of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His technological prowess led the team that built the tools and systems to meticulously tabulate and analyze the pink sheets during the 2012 election petition case.

Indeed, the values and legacy of R.S. Blay continues to reverberate through the generations. To commemorate his impact, the second memorial lecture was scheduled for Friday, June 23, 2023, in partnership with the esteemed Takoradi Technical University.

In the inaugural R.S. Blay memorial lecture in 2022, the distinguished guest speaker was none other than His Excellency Nana Addo, the President of the Republic. This year, we are honored to have the esteemed presence of the Right Honorable Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as the guest speaker. The lecture will take place at the magnificent auditorium of the Takoradi Technical University, commencing at 10:00 am on Friday.