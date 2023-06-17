Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, was forced to suspend his campaign in Assin North due to an unfortunate accident involving sympathizers of the party

The accident took place in Dansame, resulting in the loss of a life among the sympathizers. Upon learning of the incident, Mr Mahama expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the victim through a Facebook post.

He also announced his intention to personally lead the NDC in visiting the bereaved family to offer support and condolences.

Below is the former president’s post

I have had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs, this afternoon, to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame.

Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family. I will be leading the party to visit the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.