The first live show of the biggest reality show in Ghana, Voice Factory, commenced in earnest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with wonderful performances.

The show started off with a bang, as all the contestants gave off their best.

The first contestant to take the stage was Princess, who sang “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon.

Kleos followed with a performance of “Sexy Love” by Ne-Yo, and Cielo Bee took the stage next with a rendition of “Sent from Heaven” by Keyshia Cole.

Rigwello closed out the first round of performances with a powerful performance of “You Got It Bad” by Usher.

The judges, Abiana, Uncle Fred Kyei Mensah, and Edna Bright Davies, were impressed by the performances of all the contestants, but they were particularly impressed by Rigwello’s performance.

They gave him a standing ovation and said that he had a bright future ahead of him.

The first live show, which was actually a huge success, was eloquently emceed by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong.

Here is a list of the performances from the first live show:

Princess: “Heartbreak Anniversary” by Giveon Kleos: “Sexy Love” by Ne-Yo Cielo Bee: “Sent from Heaven” by Keyshia Cole Rigwello: “You Got It Bad” by Usher Ernest: “Back at One” by Brian McKnight AG Wilson: “Unbelievable” by Craig David Seyiram: “POV” by Ariana Grande Bella: “When I See U” by Fantasia JerryEl: “How Deep Is Your Love” by PJ Morton Titi: “Crawl” by Chris Brown Manuel: “I Swear” by All-4-One

The next live show of Voice Factory will air on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Be sure to tune in to see who will be the next contestant to impress the judges and the audience!

About Voice Factory

Voice Factory is a musical reality show that aims to transform the musical careers of 11 talented contestants who have been carefully selected from various parts of Ghana.

The contestants will showcase their vocal abilities and compete against each other for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM, and it will air every Saturday for the next 13 weeks.

The judges of the first live show were Abiana, Uncle Fred Kwei Mensah, and Edinam Bright Davies.

Sponsors

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddy’s Pizza, Mcberry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.