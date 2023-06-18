A team member of the campaign of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Kabiru Mahama, has defended the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer hopeful against accusations of lying.

Dr. Mahama said that comments referring to the Vice President as a liar are “very unfortunate and far-fetched” because Dr. Bawumia has always spoken by referencing reports on the topics he is commenting on.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia is “not a superhuman” and can sometimes get some statements wrong, but that cannot be directly attributed to him when he is making references to a sourced document.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM, Dr. Mahama indicated that there is a team that fact-checks every document that the Vice President includes in his speeches, so he rarely puts out misinformation.

“The Vice President can get statements wrong because he is not a superhuman, but he speaks on data available to him and so let’s say if for example, I go to cite a UN report that is indicting a particular administration and I say according to so-and-so, it doesn’t mean I am the one who has lied and so if there is a lie, it is the misinformation that is coming from the sourced document.

“However, the Vice President has never said anything that has not been fact-checked by the team before he delivers his speech. I have always dared anyone to give a single example of something that the Vice President has said that is not true. For instance, if he promises to deliver something that is a government promise, the fact that it has not been completed does not mean that it is a lie. The Vice President will never mention anything that he is not sure about.”