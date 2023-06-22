Former President John Dramani Mahama left Ghana on Thursday, June 22, 2023, to Ilorin in the Kwara State of Nigeria as a special guest of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

Mr Mahama will address the Institution’s 53rd annual national conference, which started on June 19, 2023.

He will speak at the Conference on “Asset Valuation as a global anti-corruption Tool” and is expected to discuss how corruption in its various forms negatively impacts economies.

Mr Mahama will also make far-reaching recommendations to the Conference on how to professionally use valuation and standards to curb corruption.