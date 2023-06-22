Prosecution in the Kwasi Nyantakyi case has been given a lifeline to get its house in order or risk getting the accused discharged.

This comes after the state failed to file witness statements and call its first witness in the criminal trial faced by the former President of the Ghana Football Association for alleged offences captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 expose.

The court on May 17 ruled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas who is a key witness for the state will always have to reveal his identity in chambers to Kwasi Nyantakyi before he testifies in open court disguised in his mask.

Anas, however, in a statement revealed that he will not be able to make himself available to testify under such conditions for security reasons.

The state which has since met with Anas after the ruling says it is considering legal options available.

In court on Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Derrick Ackah-Nyamike who was expected to call to the stands his first witness revealed that “We were only able to meet with the witness a few days ago and some concerns were raised and as a result, the republic is considering its legal and procedural options.”

He thus prayed the court “for a date to put our house in order for us to proceed.”

The defence team for Kwasi Nyantakyi who were concerned about the inability of the state to produce its witnesses prayed the court to discharge the accused.

The Judge, however, granted a last adjournment and warned that she will discharge the case if the prosecution fails to call a witness on the next adjourned date.