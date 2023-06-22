A law lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Clara Kasser-Tee, says Ghanaians need to maintain the right set of personal values to drive the country’s development.

Speaking on the theme “Pathways to Resilience; Perspectives from the Humanities” at the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA) as part of activities to mark the 75th Anniversary celebration of UG in Accra on Wednesday, Kasser-Tee said that any path of development requires a requisite character that enables one to thrive despite difficulties.

“I think that we need values that enhance the beauty of our diversity, values that ensure that our people live in dignity, values that will enable us build systems and structures that secure for ourselves the posterity, the blessing of liberty, equality of opportunity, and prosperity,” she said.

For that reason, Kasser-Tee said it is important for people with the right kind of values to be put at the forefront of affairs to drive the country forward.

“So therefore, in spite of this enormous contribution to our national life, we are again at the crossroads, and this time I am asking the humanities to find the pathways to not only manage but also train the people who have the right kind of values that we need to take our country to the next level,” she added.

A PhD candidate with the University, Aekua Bobson, also urged students pursuing humanities to embrace the study completely as it serves as a platform for exploration.

“The humanities allow you the beauty and the versatility of exploration to dabble, to research, to explore, and to conceptualize a theory. It allows you to build a certain resilience as you go along,” she said.