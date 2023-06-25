Second lady Samira Bawumia through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project (SEHP) has embarked on the Basic Education Certificate Examination revision project where final year Junior high school students are provided with study guides, past questions and the chief examiner report to guide them ahead of the BECE exams.

Additionally, teachers who teach core subjects such as English, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies are engaged in diverse ways how to effectively teach the students to pass the exams.

Master Examiners took the teachers through various topics and areas where students are likely to fall short and how they can improve in those areas.

Speaking at Saltpond in the Mfantsiman Municipality during an engagement with some basic school teachers, the second lady indicated that the project aims to empower the next generation of critical thinkers, adding that one such intervention is the capacity-building workshop being organized.

The second lady indicated that the capacity-building workshop provides teachers, head teachers, and circuit supervisors with a deeper understanding of the core subjects.

“The Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Project has a duty of ensuring that children benefit from education in other to be of service to our nation irrespective of their social or financial circumstances. We strive towards empowering the next generation of critical thinkers who can compete globally”the second lady said.

“The Basic Education Certificate Examination revision projects provide final year Junior high school pupil in the selected district across the country with past questions, chief examiners report and exams guide to prepare them for their final exams. The revision project in the Mfantsiman Municipality will help basic school students come up with improved performance “Samira Bawumia said.

The second lady noted that President Akufo Addo’s government agenda of ensuring that quality education is accessible to all children is underway thus charging teachers in the Mfantsiman enclave to ensure that the plan is successful by giving out their best “Samira Bawumia

The project started in 2019 in 25 districts across the country targeting close to over nine hundred schools where books and training were provided to them.

Central Regional Director of Education Emmanuel Assumang indicated that the region is hopeful that the exercise will positively impact teaching and learning activities.

“We are expecting that those who sit for the exams this year will see a significant improvement, “Emmanuel Assumang said.

He again charged students to give out their best and avoid examination malpractices.