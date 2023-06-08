Some Members of Parliament have voiced their concerns and called for the introduction of legislation to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the country.

Artificial Intelligence tools refer to software applications that employ algorithms based on artificial intelligence to carry out specific tasks and address various challenges.

These AI tools find applications across numerous industries such as healthcare, finance, marketing, and education. They serve purposes like task automation, data analysis, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

During discussions held on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, several MPs emphasized the substantial benefits offered by AI technologies but also stressed the need for regulation to ensure they are used in a manner that aligns with appropriate objectives.

“If we do not act now the future will be bleak for the future of our country. Probably Mr. Speaker, we should consider establishing an artificial intelligence council,” MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu said.

MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added that “those who worked on AI are beginning to worry about the potential and so it is opportune time for us to consider what kind of architecture, legal or regulatory to limit the most dangerous parts of AI.”