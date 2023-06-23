The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is advising people not to move through floodwaters to reach their destinations.

NADMO’s warning comes two days after four bodies were recovered from floodwaters in various towns in the Ashanti Region following Wednesday’s downpour.

The Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Frank Duodu, urged the public not to risk their lives during a downpour.

He admonished the public to take warnings from the Ghana Meteorological Agency seriously during the rainy season and act accordingly.

“Make sure that when the rains are coming, we follow the warnings of the Meteo Agency and if there is no need to go to places you know are flood-prone areas, don’t go.”

Mr. Duodu also advised the public to take shelter on higher ground whenever it is raining.

“You find high places to lodge when the rains are coming but if it turns out to be what we witnessed on Wednesday, not that the place got flooded, but you decide to go through the flood waters, then I will say there is more that we have to do.”

Four people drowned at Atafoa, Sepaase, and Tafo, all in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, June 21st night.

The brother of one of the victims in the Atafoa incident died when he dived into the river to find the deceased on Thursday, June 22nd.