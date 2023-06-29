Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its poor performance in the Assin North by-election.

Basintale said the NDC had a superior message and intelligent supervision, while the NPP lacked a proper message to win the election.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM with Nii Larte Lartey, Basintale said the NDC won the seat because it knew how to win elections.

“Anyone who knows how elections are won will tell you that there are different standards to which every election would be won. We did a good campaign, we had a superior message to that of the NPP. We had a good track record. I said on Eyewitness News that we had a strategy, we knew what we were talking about, and we had a clear strategy for the Assin North by-election. If it were about sharing of goodies, NDC wouldn’t have got even 1 percent of the votes”.

“But because they [NPP] do not understand elections and electoral processes in this country, because they do not understand how elections are won, because they do not understand how to genuinely go into an election, identify the location of the election, and determine what strategy to use in that particular jurisdiction, I knew they were on a wrong spear. I knew they had misfired, I knew they were going to lose woefully. I knew they were going to waste state resources”.

He further advised NPP to desist from vote-buying in future elections.

“I don’t know why people want to justify their sins with an equalization. I have heard a lot of people trying so hard to also accuse the NDC of sharing some amount of monies. At the end of the day, they are going to go back to their drawing boards, crying and accusing each other and then blame themselves for their own negligence of electoral processes in this country. I can confidently say NDC didn’t share money. NPP shared lots of money and other logistics, but we still turned out victorious because we know how to win elections in the Assin North constituency,” Malik Basintale added.