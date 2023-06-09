The Ministry of Health says it is still in talks with the Ministry of Finance about the unpaid allowances of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association.

This comes after the association announced its intention to stage a nationwide protest on June 30, 2023, if the government fails to meet its commitment to pay outstanding allowances.

This decision comes after the association initially postponed the demonstration over their conditions of service.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Issac Baah Offei, said the ministry is committed to ensuring that all outstanding allowances are paid, and therefore urged members of the association to remain calm.

“I am pleading with them that the money will be paid to you in any way or by any means. The ministry has done everything possible. The Ministry of Finance is also working tirelessly to ensure the payments of that money.”

“So if you go on strike and the money is paid, will it be that it was paid because you went on strike? Let us wait until the end of the month. If we get to the end of the month and the money has not been paid, then we will look into why they have not been paid, because sometimes it is the documentation that causes the delays,” Mr Offei said.