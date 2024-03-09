The Ministry of Health (MoH) is set to meet with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Monday, March 10, to expedite the clearance and recruitment process for unemployed nurses.

This decision comes in response to the dissatisfaction expressed by the Coalition of Nurses and Midwives in the Northern Region, particularly directed at the government, MoH, and MoF.

The coalition has voiced its discontent over the perceived failure of these entities to grant financial clearance and secure permanent employment for over 75,000 graduate nurses and midwives trained at various accredited public universities and training colleges.

Isaac Baah Ofei, the Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, urged the group to remain patient as they work through these issues in an interview with Citi News.

“The Ministry has recruited a lot of nurses and has created a lot of backlogs. There have been several recruitments that the ministry has done. We need clearance from medical doctors, and dentists who have completed so we have been working to clear them.

“So, we ask that they exercise patience with the ministry so that when we get the clearance form from the Ministry of Finance, we will be able to do the recruitment as well.”

”Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz has requested for an urgent meeting between the Ministry and the Ministry of Finance to look at the possible means to expedite this meeting. The meeting is supposed to be this week, but we are hoping that early Monday we should be able to meet to look at the way forward,” he added.

