Participants of the 2024 Heritage Caravan, organized by Citi TV and Citi FM, have expressed their admiration for the 8-day journey across Ghana, following an exhilarating experience at the Mole National Park in the Savannah region.

The visit to the park, which is home to a diverse range of wildlife including elephants and buffaloes, was described as an extraordinary expedition.

One participant shared with Citi News, “It’s a nice scenery, it’s beautiful. It can only happen with Citi TV’s Heritage Caravan.”

Another participant reflected, “It’s been very beautiful. I have been here before but this is a bit different because this time around I got the chance to watch an elephant go to the river. So, I think it is a beautiful thing to behold.”

Meanwhile, the itinerary for Day 7 of the tour includes a formal dinner at the Maha Beach Resort in the Western Region, where patrons celebrating birthdays during the caravan period will be honoured.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

Sponsors

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, OmniBsic bank and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

