The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is urging the Business Committee of Parliament to consider tabling the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 for consideration from next week.

“The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Values Bill should be tabled for the business of the house. We can begin to sit on it pending another main business. So if they can table it from next week we will be grateful,” he stated.

The report on the bill was laid in the house on March 30, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The bill seeks to criminalise LGBT activities and provide for the protection of and support for children and persons who are victims of LGBT.

Mr George called for expedited work on the bill during the presentation of the Business Statement for the ensuing week by the Deputy Majority Leader.

But the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu says due to legal actions against the bill, the house would have to engage the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on the appropriate action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the house has adjourned sittings to Tuesday, June 20, 2023, because it lacked quorum to undertake business activities for today.