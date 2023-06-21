Second-cycle institutions in the Oti Region are showing impressive progress in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), despite facing hurdles in reaching the National Science and Maths Quiz.

According to them, their focus extends beyond competition, aiming to foster problem-solving skills among schoolchildren in the region.

They believe that more can be done to ensure that students in the Oti Region benefit from STEM education and become proficient problem solvers.

This was displayed at the 4th edition of the Energy Commission’s Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge, under the theme “Mechanized Small-Scale Agriculture using Renewable Energy Technologies.” Some second-cycle schools in the Oti Region competed for a spot at this year’s National Renewable Energy Challenge.

In an interview with Citi News, Daniel Aboagye, the Coordinator and Coach of the STEM Team in the Oti Region, affirmed that the region is making significant improvements in STEM education.

He called on the government to support rural communities so that they can advance in this field.

Meanwhile, at the end of the regional competition over the weekend, Nkwanta Community Senior High School emerged victorious and will represent the region at the National Competition.

The winning team spoke to Citi News about their innovation and also highlighted their challenges. They called for support as they move on to the National Competition.