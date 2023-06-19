Drivers and traders at the Dr. Mensah section of the Kumasi Central Market are urgently calling on city authorities to fix a pit that is rapidly expanding at a major portion of the road.

Commuters are worried about the threat and danger the pit poses, and warn that the lives of drivers and traders who frequent the area are at risk.

The section, which looks like a typically abandoned mining pit, began as a small hole that has expanded on the major street of the Dr. Mensah section of the Kumasi Central Market.

The part of the market where the pit is developing is a very busy trading area where drivers, traders, and commuters compete for space daily.

Yaa Agyeiwaa, who sells at that part of the central market, recounted how a commuter who was not aware of the pit fell into it.

She said, “It was one afternoon on a Wednesday when we noticed that a portion of the area was caving in. I told my colleague here about what I saw, and he also called the driver whose vehicle was parked there. Just as he moved the vehicle, it caved in. Passersby have been complaining about how scary the pit is. One commuter fell into the pit the other day, and I had to call people around to help bring him out.”

The area where the pit has developed is also where taxi drivers ply their trade and transport passengers to parts of the Kumasi metropolis.

The drivers have accused city authorities of turning a blind eye to the problem.

One of the drivers, Baah Wiredu, told Citi News, “The authorities will wait until there is a disaster before they come around. This is not what we are looking for. We as drivers have made efforts to draw the attention of authorities. Someone called the KMA Boss, but he told us it was the duty of Urban Roads to fix this. But he could have used his office to get the right people to do it. The authorities are only interested in getting our votes during elections, and when they are voted for, they forget. We want them to come and fix this for us.”

Passengers who pick up vehicles at this station are equally worried about the development.

The news team caught a first-time user of that part of the market, Afia Agyemang, who was shocked by what she saw.

“I was very shocked to see the pit. I was so scared too. Imagine it rains and the place is filled with water. People who are not aware will easily drown. The authorities must be swift in fixing it,” she appealed.

Officials at the Urban Roads Department confirmed to Citi News that the development has been brought to their attention, and steps are being taken to fix the pit.

However, traders and drivers want this to be done immediately to avert a possible disaster.