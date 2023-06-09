Beatrice Ofori, a woman accused of recruiting and trafficking another woman from Ghana to Kurdistan in Iraq, has been sentenced to eight years in imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

The convict was alleged to have accepted a sum of $5,200 from an agency to facilitate the recruitment and trafficking of the victim under the pretence of securing her a job as a seamstress.

However, upon arrival in Iraq, the victim was forced into domestic servitude and subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment.

Beatrice Ofori was charged with human trafficking, and despite her plea of innocence, Judge Christina Cann, found her guilty and handed down the sentence of eight years in prison.

According to the judge, the verdict serves as a stern warning to others who may be considering trafficking people.