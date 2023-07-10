The government’s free Wi-Fi programme has been found to be malfunctioning in about 75% of sampled senior high schools.

This was disclosed in a survey conducted by education think tank, Africa Education Watch. The rapid efficiency analysis of the free Wi-Fi programme began in 2019.

Busy Internet Ghana Limited was tasked with the installation of Wi-Fi equipment and provision of Internet facilities to 717 senior high schools, 16 regional education offices, 46 colleges of education (CoEs) and 260 district education offices.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, called on the Education Ministry to institute a strict monthly verification system to ensure quality output before paying Busy Internet Ghana Limited.

“As monthly verifications are done to ensure that all schools have connectivity, the quality is also considered and ensure that what has been contracted to Busy Internet Ghana Limited before making monthly payments,” Kofi Asare said.

Kofi Asare further called on the Auditor-General to conduct a performance audit into the Free Wi-Fi programme to ensure value for money

“We made a recommendation to the Auditor-General to audit the free Wi-Fi programme, which the government is spending over GH¢400 million on that contract and 3 or 6 million every month for 5 years, that is a huge contract.

“So when you have over two-thirds of institutions sampled not having access to what we are paying for, then it raises serious issues of value for money and spending efficiency. That is why we are calling on the Auditor-General to institute a performance audit,” the Executive Director of Education Watch mentioned.