Leading legal practitioners in Ghana Ace Anan Ankomah and Nania Owusu-Ankomah have been recognized on the global stage for being exceptional at the forefront of disputes worldwide.

Ace Ankomah, a senior partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah and Nania also from the same law firm were named in the prestigious 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators list released on July 21.

Lawdragon, is a media company that provides legal news and lawyer profiles, and selects its guide to US top lawyers through a combination of submissions from law firms, online voting and research by Lawdragon’s editorial staff.

The list includes lawyers who specialize in international arbitration and have over the years worked diligently in resolving multijurisdictional disputes, particularly in energy, construction, mining and other industries.

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah took to its Facebook page to celebrate Ace and Nania.

“Congratulations to our Senior Partner, Ace Anan Ankomah and Partner, Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey, for being named in the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators list. Ace and Nania have been recognized for their work in International Arbitration & Disputes and Global Disputes & Arbitration respectively. The guide honours lawyers with more than a decade of experience who are at the forefront of resolving disputes around the world.”



