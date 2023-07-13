The Electoral Commission (EC) has granted a provisional certificate to the African Continental Unity Party (ACUP), a Pan-African global movement, allowing them to form a political party that can participate in future elections.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, presented the certificate to the ACUP Ghana leadership during a brief ceremony at the EC office in Accra on July 12, 2023.

ACUP, known for its slogan “The Emerging Force,” is part of a global movement of Africans who aim to establish a new system of governance that reflects African ideals and principles, and fosters prosperity for the African people.

The provisional certificate, granted in accordance with Section 8(2) of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), signifies that the ACUP has been authorized to organize itself into a political party in compliance with the country’s electoral laws.

After receiving the certificate, Christiana A. Agyare, the Interim National Women’s Organizer of ACUP, spoke to journalists and emphasized that the party is not solely an “Nkrumahist Party” but shares the ideals and visions of renowned Pan-Africanists such as Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, Patrice Lumumba, and Thomas Sankara.

Agyare highlighted the ongoing relevance of the dream to achieve the complete liberation of Africans and stated that the party intends to mobilize Africans, including those in the diaspora, to bring about positive transformations in the lives and well-being of the people.

She further expressed the party’s desire to be a fully recognized political party and extend its influence to other African nations. Agyare emphasized that politics should be about serving the people and not a privilege for a select few, and the ACUP aims to change the discourse surrounding politics.

Regarding the provisional certificate, Dr. Quaicoe cautioned the ACUP leadership that it is not a final certificate, and therefore, the party should refrain from campaigning for votes as a political party.

He advised them to fulfil certain requirements, including identifying their founding members, establishing district, regional, and national offices, and submitting annual audited accounts if their application is approved.