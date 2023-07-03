The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a stern warning to food vendors and sellers of medicinal products, emphasizing the need to strictly adhere to approved food safety standards.

Failure to comply may result in severe consequences imposed by the FDA.

To ensure compliance, the FDA has intensified its monitoring of advertisements on electronic and social media platforms.

This heightened surveillance has already led to several arrests.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, John Laryea Odai Tettey advised food vendors to ensure they register their businesses and emphasized the need for them to always take the receipts or purchase documents.

He further urged the vendors to ensure that the food they prepare are safe for human consumption.

“We have collaborated with the environmental health unit of the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and inspected the vending points as well as the food preparation points of these street food vendors. The advice for the vendors is that you will have to ensure that whatever you put out there for sale is safe for human consumption.”

“If it’s the process of food, then you have to make sure that it has to be registered, and you must always take the receipts or purchase documents from wherever you get it from,” the Ashanti Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority entreated.