President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Cecilia Abena Dapaah from her portfolio as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

This was confirmed by Citi News by sources at the Jubilee House.

Dapaah submitted her resignation letter to the president on Saturday, July 22, 2023, a day after she became the talk of town because her house helps had allegedly stolen huge sums of foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

In her resignation letter, Madam Dapaah said she decided to step down “because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.”

Two house helps of the Minister and three others are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

The two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of Abena Dapaah and her husband, between the months of July and October 2022.

Reported figures inaccurate

Cecilia Dapaah however insisted that there were inaccuracies in the figures being bandied in the media.

“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.”

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts. I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.”