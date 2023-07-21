A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, Seth Adjei Baah, has called on the Minority in Parliament to allow the legal process to take its course in the case involving the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The former MP argues that the continuous absence of the caucus would largely affect their constituents, hence the need to come into negotiations with the majority side.

“The NDC has the right to boycott if they are not happy about certain issues. However, we should also make sure that we do not stand in the way of the judiciary. This is a case where, if we are not careful, we will be influencing the stance of the judiciary. So, I think the majority should just come out and find a way to negotiate to get them back to Parliament while the judiciary is going ahead to do their work.”

“Because if you continue in this way, it means that Ghanaians are suffering, and you are there to help us get things done. Yes, I don’t want to say that they should do this or that, but they should give the judiciary the chance to do what is right. They are trying the case; the lawyers are going, and I know that in Ghana, they will do the right thing. So, it is not about following up there that will influence the decision of the court. So, I will plead with my brothers to come back and let’s see how best we can move Ghana forward,” he stated.