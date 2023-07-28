Mining giant AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has distributed 30,000 oil palm seedlings to over 2,500 existing oil palm farmers across its host communities.

This is part of the first phase of the Climate Resilient Oil Palm Project (CROPP) of the mine.

Prior to this, AngloGold Ashanti partnered with Solidaridad to train beneficiary farmers on the best practices for cultivating and nurturing the oil palm seedlings.

Speaking on behalf of the Senior Manager of Sustainability, Daniel Arthur-Bentum, the Economic Development Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti, said the company had spent a total of GH¢1.8 million on the project, which aims to improve the livelihoods of farmers in five districts within the Adansi traditional area.

The beneficiary districts are Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East, Adansi Asokwa, Adansi North, and Adansi South.

Launched in 2022, the CROPP reflects the mine’s unwavering dedication to supporting and uplifting its host communities through agriculture.

Arthur-Bentum said AngloGold Ashanti is committed to creating opportunities that foster the development of the local economy while ensuring environmental sustainability, as outlined in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP).

To make the project a success, AngloGold Ashanti will strengthen oil palm farmers into groups through Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs). The company will also provide support and technical assistance through the VSLAs and link them to rural banks.

“We are excited to be contributing to the success of our farmers and the reclamation of degraded lands through these oil palm seedlings,” the Economic Development Superintendent stressed.

He said supporting farmers with seedlings is a sign of AGA’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and ensuring responsible business practices.

He mentioned that the company has set its sights on enriching Obuasi’s agricultural sector and promoting ecological balance within its host communities.

Adansi North District Chief Executive Eric Kwaku Kusi lauded AngloGold Ashanti for what he described as a bold policy aimed at boosting agriculture in Obuasi and also mitigating the effects of climate change and reclaiming destroyed lands in the company’s operational area.

He said that while steps have been taken to reclaim already mined lands, the 30,000 oil palm seedlings targeted at reclaiming the lands will also create jobs for those who will be used for the exercise.

Kusi also appealed to the beneficiaries not to sell the seedlings but to use them for their intended purpose to achieve a desired goal.

Nana Kwaning Antwi Barimansu II, who represented the Adansihene, spoke about the relevance of oil palm to the economy of the beneficiary districts and Ghana as a whole. He said that while some people aspire to work in the government sector or in the mining field, it is important to note that agriculture is the mainstay of the people of Ghana.

“We all know that unlike farming or agriculture, gold as a natural resource is non-renewable and will eventually be depleted. I urge the youth to develop an interest in agriculture,” he said.

He expressed delight that AngloGold Ashanti is collaborating with Solidaridad to revive interest in farming and urged the beneficiaries of the CROPP to make good use of the seedlings to sustain the program.