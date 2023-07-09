A delegation of Branch, Constituency, Regional and National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Members of Parliament on Saturday, July 8, accompanied the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to the S.D.A Church, El Shaddai Seventh Day Church and the Saviour Church, all at Breku to thank God for a resounding victory in the just-ended by-election.

The delegation for Day 2 of the NDC’s #AssinNorthThankYouTour was led by the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer.

The team also visited twenty (26) members of the party who got injured in a ghastly accident at Dansame in the run-up to the just-ended by-election and the family of the NDC member who lost her life in the said unfortunate accident.

Each of the 26 injured members of the party was given a token of GH¢500 to support their feeding and transportation to the hospital.

The flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama had already paid in full the hospital bills of all the injured persons.

The re-elected Member of Parliament on his part, assured all the injured persons that he will be visiting them in the coming days with the aim of rolling out a sustainable financial assistance scheme for them.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama will be joining the leadership of the party at Assin Breku at on Sunday for the climax of the party’s Thank You Tour, where he will be participating in a non-denominational Thanksgiving Church Service and a mammoth rally at the Methodist School park.