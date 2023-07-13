The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the establishment of a seven-member special committee to investigate a leaked tape containing alleged plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from office in an attempt to manipulate the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

The decision to form the committee comes in response to a demand by the minority caucus of Parliament, who called for a thorough probe to determine the authenticity and credibility of the leaked tape.

The committee will consist of three Members of Parliament from each side of the house, along with the assistance of a technical expert to support their work.

The names of the three members from both the Majority and Minority caucuses are expected to be disclosed within one week, as directed by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the government has strongly refuted allegations of a clandestine scheme to oust the Inspector General of Police prior to the 2024 general elections.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, dismissed the allegations, urging the public to disregard them as baseless and unfounded.

He maintained that there is no such plot against the Inspector General of Police, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity and independence of the police force during the electoral process.