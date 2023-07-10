The Ghana National Gas Limited Company says issues that warranted an unplanned reduction in natural gas supply to the power generation companies have been resolved.

There was widespread power outage in several parts of the country on Friday, July 7.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) blamed the outage on a shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo) resulting in a supply gap of 650MW at peak time in the country.

In response, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), debunked claims that it was facing technical challenges which resulted in power outages in parts of the country on Friday, July 7.

The Ghana National Gas Limited Company in a statement on July 10, explained that the situation was caused by an upset of its on-site power generation system, causing a temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant last Friday.

“The Ghana National Gas Limited Company wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that the unplanned reduction in natural gas supply to the power generation companies on Friday, 7th July 2023 has been resolved.

The unfortunate situation was caused by an upset of our on-site power generation system, causing a temporary shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant on Friday, 7th July 2023 from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM. This resulted in about 30% reduction in the gas we deliver to our downstream power and non-power customers”.

Ghana National Gas Limited Company further assured that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant was restarted at 5: 30 PM on Friday, July 7, and has since been in full, and uninterrupted operation.

Ghana Gas apologized to its customers for the inconvenience suffered.

