Members of the clergy have besieged Parliament ahead of the debate on the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill popularly known as the Anti-Gay Bill.

The bill seeks to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBT and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, and persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the proponents of the bill, MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, expressed hope that the bill will be supported by the lawmakers on both sides of the house.

“We have agreed with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin and leaders of the house, that the second reading of the bill will be taken today. It is our expectation that after today the consideration will also follow as well. And so we are very optimistic that we will have the reading, which is long overdue.”

“The committee has agreed by consensus that this bill should be passed. And so there will not be any struggle at all. I would have loved that those who are against it should be bold enough and tell Ghanaians, but you will be surprised that everybody will support this bill today,” Member of Parliament for Ho West expressed hope.