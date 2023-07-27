The Ministry of Education has cautioned directors of education and supervisors of teachers’ promotion to desist from charging unapproved fees.

Speaking to Citi News, the PRO of the ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng, noted that an investigation will be conducted into the activities of education officers making demands on teachers to facilitate their promotions.

This follows the reports that some of the teachers had been asked to pay GH¢200 ahead of the teacher promotion exercise next week.

The information available to Citi News suggests that the teachers are supposed to hand over the said amount in a white envelope to their respective head teachers, who will then pass it on to the GES promotion supervisors.

The promotion supervision, as per Citi News sources, is expected to commence next week, and it is anticipated that over a hundred teachers will need to make the said money available and be prepared to teach as part of the process.

Mr. Kwarteng noted that no teacher should pay such unauthorized fees.