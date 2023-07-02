A robbery gang has killed a 24-year-old Okada rider and bolted with his motorbike at Kwarfokurom near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The 24-year-old deceased has been identified as Kwame Mensah and has been working in the Nsawam area after senior high school to fend for himself and his family.

Reports say the gang hired his services to Kwarfokurom near Nsawam and shot him halfway through the journey and robbed him of the motorbike.

The mother of the deceased who broke down in tears while speaking to the media about the unfortunate incident called for justice for the family.

The former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Samuel Ayepaye also made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to intensify police patrols in the Ayensuano District and other neighbouring municipalities to help reduce attacks on Okada riders and other residents in the area.