The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has disclosed that calm has been restored in nine out of eleven paramountcies in the region following reported chieftaincy disputes.

Mr. Acheampong added that the ninth dispute was recently resolved in July with the aim of resolving the rest in the coming years.

Speaking to Citi News on the back of chieftaincy disputes within the region which have created tensions resulting in loss of properties and depletion of state resources, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong gave details on the latest resolution.

“As we speak, these disputes have been resolved and gazetted, and they are; New Juaben, Akwapem, Akwamufie, and Yilo Krobo have been gazetted. Three out of the four had major disputes but after employing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, we were successful to resolve those disputes and made the progress we have made so far.”