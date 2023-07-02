Over 200 people from less endowed backgrounds including orphans and widows within the Asokore Mampong Municipality and parts of the Ashanti Region have benefited from a charity outreach as part of activities to mark this year’s Edul-Adha.

The Al-Mannan Charity Foundation carried out the annual gesture to support the vulnerable in Muslim communities who could not afford to buy animals for the sacrifice.

During the Edul-Adha celebrations, Muslims who can afford are expected to buy either a Ram or a Cow to take part in the ritual as prescribed in Islam.

But those who cannot afford to rely on donor support and relatives to be able to fully take part in the celebrations.

The foundation has however taken it upon itself to seek funds from the Muslim community to buy animals and distribute them to orphans, widows, and people from less endowed families within the Muslim communities.

The Foundation after raising the funds was able to buy five cattle and distributed the meat to 255 orphans which also included some widows and the less privileged.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Al-Mannan Charity Foundation, Abdul-Mannan Ibrahim said putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society was a priority and that alone could help reduce deviance in the communities.

He explained that people who are unable to afford during such festivities could use other illegal means to get meat, although they might do so unwillingly.

He further said “The beneficiaries who are mostly orphans did not choose to become orphans by themselves. Their parents did not also have any option when death came their way. Darth itself is inevitable and orphans will continue to multiply. We therefore must take care of such people.”

He thanked people who have donated to help the orphans and the less privileged and called on others in the Muslim communities to help the foundation to cater the vulnerable.

He extended his gratitude to the founders of the Charity group including the late Professor Lukeman Mohammed, the late Zongo Chief in the Ashanti Region, Sultan Umar Farouk Saeed, and the late Chief of the Yoruba community, Alhaji Ustaz Ahmed Rufai Alao.