Legendary hiplife artiste Tic will be the guest judge for tonight’s episode of Voice Factory, a music reality show on Citi TV. He will be co-judging with Fredyma and Edinam Bright-Davis.

Known in real life as Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah Tic (Tic Tac) is a well-respected musician in Ghana, with many hit songs to his credit.

This week, the contestants will take the stage to perform live Hiplife songs, sure to dazzle audiences and judges alike.

Tic who is regarded as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife music genre is sure to bring his wealth of experience to the show and provide valuable feedback to the contestants.

He is known for his chart-topping hits, such as ‘Boseo’, ‘Kangaroo’, ‘Philomena’, ‘Kwani Kwani’, and ‘Pene Ma me’.

Last week, one of the contestants, Kleos, was brought back into the competition after being evicted. On the night, Cielobee’s performance of “Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston was a transcendent experience that took the audience and the judges to another level.

Her magnificent performance won her the Golden Mic for the second time in a row, setting a new record for the competition. Who will win the Golden Mic for week 5’s edition? Find out on Citi TV today at 6:30pm

The other contestants in the competition are Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Manuel, and Rigwello.

Voice Factory is a platform for talented Ghanaian singers to showcase their vocal abilities and compete for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

The show is not just a singing competition, but also a celebration of talent, passion, and the indomitable spirit of dreams.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality. It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.

Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Voice Factory at 6:30 p.m. on Citi TV!