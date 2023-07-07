The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has denied reports that he has been married twice.

According to him, he has only married once in his lifetime.

In a Facebook post on Friday, July 7, the former Okaikwei South MP, said that even though he had a relationship with a lady 17 years ago and had two children with her, they never tied the knot.

He stated that the said relationship broke down 15 years ago.

The former Education Minister added that since then, he only married his “beloved Eno” in 2018 with whom he has a son.

“Yes, l had a relationship with a lady some 17 years or so. We have two lovely children, but the relationship broke down more than 15 years ago. Since 2018, l have been married to the lovely Eno, and we have a lovely baby boy together.”

Meanwhile, he accused his former girlfriend of cyber bullying his wife to the extent of accusing her of murder.

“The mother of my first two children has engaged in cyber bullying of my wife for a long time. My wife has totally ignored her until she was accused of attempted murder. She has rightly gone to court to vindicate her name, as anyone would.”

“It is only recently in a response to the court (about a month ago) that l learnt l am married to the First Lady.”

“For the records, l have never been married to the first woman whether traditionally or otherwise. That can only be a figment of some malicious imagination.”

He concluded that his wife has not engaged anyone in a fight over him.

“This is another clear attempt at cyber tantrums/bullying which will not wash with me nor stop the court case.”

“My wife Eno is not engaged in any fight with another woman over me. Why would she? We are actually looking forward to another anniversary this year, by God’s Grace.”