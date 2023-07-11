The Government has strongly refuted allegations of a clandestine scheme to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from his position prior to the 2024 general elections.

A leaked tape has surfaced, uncovering a plot involving a high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party, aimed at removing the IGP.

The motive behind this plot appears to be the concern that Dr. Dampare could impede efforts to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections.

In response to these claims, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, dismissed the allegations, urging the public to disregard them as baseless and unfounded.

He maintained that there is no such plot against the Inspector General of Police, emphasizing the importance of upholding the integrity and independence of the police force during the electoral process.

“Tapes will be useful if they relate to a crime, but otherwise No. But I haven’t made that determination whether this is criminal or not. Let me make it absolutely clear that this government is not going to tamper with the 2024 elections. The president does not want to stay one more hour beyond his term. We also want to make sure that we have a free and fair election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has urged the government to thoroughly investigate a leaked tape which suggests that the government aims at rigging the upcoming General Elections following the planned removal of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Speaking to journalists, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga said such comments pass for treason hence the need for urgent action to be taken by the government to deal with it.