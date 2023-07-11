The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) is appealing to benevolent individuals and organisations to contribute to the Human Trafficking Fund as a significant step to curtail human trafficking.

According to the Ministry, government allocation of GH¢1 million to the fund is inadequate to support activities to combat human trafficking.

Speaking after the commemoration of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Francisca Oteng-Mensah noted that, the Ministry depends on donor funds to support its activities.

“When it comes to the budget of the ministry, the Human Trafficking Secretariat is given a specific amount of money to fight against human trafficking. Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more because if you look at the activities that the ministry has rolled out to undertake that fall under human trafficking, it is enormous and sometimes only the funds coming from the government will not be enough.”

“We cannot do it alone, that is why we have that collaboration with our development partners to support us,” she stated.