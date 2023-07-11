Ghana Tourism Authority, through its ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’ Campaign, has visited the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and 3 other tourist sites in Accra as part of its regional tour to promote and encourage domestic tourism in Ghana.

Prior to the Accra tour, GTA toured over 50 sites in Ashanti, Bono, Savannah, Eastern, Volta, Western, Upper East and Central Regions.

As part of the campaign, popular and unpopular sites explored include Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque, Mognori Eco Village, Tongo Hills and Tengzug Shrines, Paga Crocodile Ponds, Pikworo Slave Camp, Kumasi, Zoo, Cultural Centre, Okomfo Anokye, Ghana Arm Forces Museum, Buabeng Fiema Monkey Sanctuary, Kintampo Waterfall and Canopy Walk, Centre of Ghana, Fuller Falls, Aburi Gardens, Bunso Eco Park, and Akwamu Fie in the Eastern region, Shai Hills Resource Reserve, Amedzofe Walkway, Mount Geme and Tafi Monkey Sanctuary and Wli Waterfall, Kakum National Park, Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, Nzulezu, Bisa Abrewa Museum, Ankasa Resource Reserve among others.

Commenting on the tour wrap up, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman said his outfit will continue to intensify efforts in promoting domestic tourism.

“In line with the Domestic Tourism campaign ‘Experience Ghana, Share Ghana’, we decided to highlight Ghana’s unique features and encourage Ghanaians and visitors to experience and share Ghana. We are elated to have visited over 50 tourist sites, and working towards putting the necessary measures in place to develop tourism facilities and services in Ghana”.

“As we know, we have been very aggressive in promoting domestic tourism over the last few years and we are committed to intensify our efforts to stimulate Ghanaians to travel within Ghana’s own borders and also invite neighboring ECOWAS countries to visit Ghana’s tourist sites”, he added.

Mr. Agyeman encouraged Ghanaians to visit the redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park Museum. “The historic site dedicated to honoring the legacy of Ghana’s first president has been beautifully renovated. The park offers a profound and enlightening experience, allowing visitors to appreciate Ghana’s history and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions. It celebrates independence, African unity, and the enduring legacy of a visionary leader. Whether local or international, the park invites visitors to reflect upon Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s ideals and the unfinished work ahead. Therefore, I urge all Ghanaians to visit”.

The GTA team also toured the National Theatre; the home to the National Dance Company, National Drama Company, and the National Symphony Orchestra, all working tirelessly to promote Ghanaian talent and artistic expression. The main hall of the National Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 1500, hosts a wide range of performances, including music, drama, and comedy.

The team also visited the Independence Square, which consists of three domains— the Black Star Square, the Freedom and Justice Arch, and the Nationalism Park.

Final destination for the Accra Tour was at the National Museum, a prominent site that showcases the country’s rich history, diverse culture, and impressive heritage. With a theme of unity in diversity, the museum houses a wide range of Ghanaian art, artifacts, and exhibits, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Ghana’s cultural tapestry.

The Domestic Tourism campaign is under the Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP) being undertaken under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.