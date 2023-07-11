A presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has suggested that individuals who joined the party later on and immediately assumed prominent positions should not be elected to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Agyepong believes that party leaders should be those who have worked tirelessly for the party since its establishment, rather than individuals who joined through the mainstream and quickly occupied significant roles.

During the official launch of his campaign in Accra on Tuesday, July 11, Mr Agyepong emphasized that the party requires a candidate who has been involved with the party since its inception.

He presented himself as the new face best fit for the party and highlighted the importance of giving those who have toiled for the party the opportunity to lead.

Mr. Agyepong pointed out, “Our party cannot, therefore, put forward those who let us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, and a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of the people. I humbly submit to offer the hope for a fresh start for Ghana.

It’s a matter of public record that I always availed myself for this tradition. More importantly, the run-up to the 1992 elections, under the Rawlings dictatorship, when it was life-risky to associate with the NPP. I’m not a newcomer, I didn’t join NPP through the mainstream after the danger has abated. I have served this party right from the get-go in many capacities. I was there when it mattered most, and also when the party was at the peak of its story”.

Mr. Agyepong recalled the experiences he gathered from stalwarts of NPP including his boss, former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, former speaker of parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey, Albert Adu Boahen amongst others.

“I gathered valuable experiences sitting at the revered feet of our people, likes the De Rocha, Peter Ala Adjetey, Albert Adu Boahen, T.D Mends, R.R Amponsah, J.H Mensah, former vice president Aliu Mahama and of course my boss J.A Kufuor who I dutifully served for over 5 years,” he stated.

He called on the party delegates to vote for him during the primaries.

“I have served this party, selflessly and sacrificed for this country, l learned and patiently climbed the ladder. In all humility, I come to you Ghanaians to ask for your support. I wish to serve you as flagbearer and eventually as the president. Mine is a burning desire to serve the party and Ghana with a clear conscience, pure motive and solid character. I promise inclusive leadership,” the NPP flagbearer aspirant.