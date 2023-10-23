The recent announcement of a visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa, has brought into sharp focus the prospects of a mutually beneficial tourism promotion between the two countries.

Both Ghana and South Africa, have in the recent past focussed on aggressive destination marketing.

In August 2022, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) signed a revolutionary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gauteng Tourism Authority of South Africa.

The MoU seeks to facilitate and strengthen trade, tourism and investment relations between Ghana and its South African counterparts.

With Tourism being a high source of revenue for both countries, the tourism authorities must build on it to cooperate, exchange knowledge and leverage on their learnings to maximize their tourism potentials.

The agreement, highlights areas of cooperation in various sections of tourism development, including joint destination marketing, leveraging MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) markets and exchange of best practices in professional event coordination and support of SMMEs.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO, Akwasi Agyeman together with Gauteng Tourism CEO, Sthembiso Dlamini, signed this agreement, charting a new course for the nations’ tourism sector.

In 2019 alone, Ghana recorded over 18,381 South Africans visiting the country, an impressive number which keeps growing annually.

“Ghana is fast becoming the vacation destination for the world, most especially in December. With the record numbers trooping into the country, it is important to share knowledge with the continent and gain some more insights on how to manage the influx of tourists into Ghana. We are optimistic this agreement will go a long way to Africa and not only Ghana on the global map as the preferred destination travel. Along with the high number of tourists also comes numerous jobs for our nationals and, this is the way to go,” Akwasi Agyeman said.

Ghana and South Africa continually sign agreements and put in place policies to facilitate easy of traveling and doing business with each other. The visa waiver agreement allows citizens of both countries to travel visa-free for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without recourse to work.

This agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.

This was made known by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a post made on the social networking platform, X, where it said both countries have entered into an “agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.”