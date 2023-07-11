Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku has joined Turkish giants, Fenerbahçe on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old ran down his Strasbourg contract, ending a four-year stint with the French Ligue 1 club.

Over the period at Strasbourg, Djiku played 117 games and scored three times as he rose through the ranks to become the captain of the side.

After completing the switch, Djiku said he was proud of joining Fenerbahçe, describing the team as an “institution in European football”, adding that he is eager to start a new adventure in Turkey.