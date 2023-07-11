A former Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has called for restraint between Dagomba and Konkomba youth in the wake of recent tensions between the two ethnic groups.

He believes that their actions could be dangerous for them in the future.

In a statement, the former minister, who was also chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, observed that there have been recent comments from both sides that are harmful to a peaceful future.

He therefore called on them to exercise restraint, describing as disheartening the social media banter between the feuding ethnic factions.

“I am deeply concerned about recent incendiary pronouncements between Dagomba and Konkomba Youth Associations. As the former Northern Regional Minister and chairman of the Regional Security Council, I have witnessed first-hand the devastating consequences of communal violence. I urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and work towards peaceful co-existence.”

“Recent unsavoury comments on social media and television have further fueled the flames of discord between these two communities. It is disheartening to see how such platforms meant to connect people and foster understanding, can be misused to spread hatred and division. I implore the Dagbon and Konkomba community members to be mindful of their words and actions and refrain from making inflammatory statements that can incite violence”.

Salifu Saeed also urged the leadership of both associations to call their members to order.

“In this critical moment, I call upon both leaders of Dagomba and Konkomba Youth Association to demonstrate true leadership by calling on their tribesmen to desist from actions that could derail the peace the area has enjoyed all these years. As a student of conflict Analysis and Resolution, I do know and appreciate the fact that it is our collective responsibility to promote peace, harmony and reconciliation. Let us not allow the actions of few individuals to overshadow the longstanding history of co-existence and neighbour lines that our region has proudly upheld”.